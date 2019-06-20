Ukraine has no plan for delivering on Minsk peace accords, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Ukraine has no plan for delivering on Minsk peace accords, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia 's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday.

"Despite the new Ukrainian president's ambitious claims to end the conflict in Donbas as soon as possible, Kiev has not presented any clear plan of delivering on the Minsk agreements," he said.

Lukashevich complained to the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna about lack of progress in Wednesday's Contract Group talks, saying Kiev had called into question the existing formats of dialogue on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine's eastern provinces is in its sixth year and has claimed 13,000 lives. It broke out in 2014 after a coup brought a nationalist government to power, prompting two regions to declare independence. The government sent troops to quell the uprising.