UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian OSCE Envoy Questions Kiev's Intentions To Deliver On Minsk Accords

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:58 PM

Russian OSCE Envoy Questions Kiev's Intentions to Deliver on Minsk Accords

Ukraine has no plan for delivering on Minsk peace accords, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Ukraine has no plan for delivering on Minsk peace accords, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday.

"Despite the new Ukrainian president's ambitious claims to end the conflict in Donbas as soon as possible, Kiev has not presented any clear plan of delivering on the Minsk agreements," he said.

Lukashevich complained to the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna about lack of progress in Wednesday's Contract Group talks, saying Kiev had called into question the existing formats of dialogue on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine's eastern provinces is in its sixth year and has claimed 13,000 lives. It broke out in 2014 after a coup brought a nationalist government to power, prompting two regions to declare independence. The government sent troops to quell the uprising.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vienna Minsk Progress Kiev Independence Government

Recent Stories

Bolton to Meet Netanyahu June 23 Before Talks With ..

8 seconds ago

US Urges Russia to End Labor Agreements With North ..

10 seconds ago

FBR appoints national coordinator to implement Be ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan accords great importance to CPEC: Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Situation in Idl ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Takes Steps to Address Human Trafficking, B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.