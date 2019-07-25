UrduPoint.com
Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue Of Secret SBU Prisons In Donbas Yet To Get Legal Assessment

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prisons in Donbas Yet to Get Legal Assessment

Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), told the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday that the incidents of inhumane treatment in secret prisons of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in Donbas are yet to receive legal assessment

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), told the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday that the incidents of inhumane treatment in secret prisons of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in Donbas are yet to receive legal assessment.

"According to Ukrainian media, such institutions were hastily created in a number of Donbas cities, also created in a hurry in a number of Donbass' cities, including by members of nationalist battalions, fighting on the SBU's side. Clearly, organizers of such 'detention centers' were at some point inspired by Guantanamo and CIA secret prisons in the European Union, where people were detained in violation of international humanitarian law. Many incidents of unjustifiable cruelty are yet to received legal assessment.

No one has been held responsible," Lukashevich said.

He recalled the recent comment by the head if the UN Human Rights Mission, Fiona Frazer, about how the practice of arbitrary detention of people without providing any contact to the outside world had been the norm in the territories taken by the SBU from 2014 to 2016, with occasional incidents in 2017 and 2018.

Since the start of armed conflict in Donbass in 2014, the SBU, among others, has been accused of inhuman treatment of militia detainees and local population, including cases of abduction, torture, execution, ill-treatment and sexual violence. Despite being well-documented by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the United Nations, the SBU has denied all such activities, committed by either its members or member of volunteer battalions, working for the security forces.

