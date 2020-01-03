UrduPoint.com
Russian OSCE Mission Awaits Harlem Desir's Reaction To Sputnik Estonia Persecution

The Russian mission to Europe's security group OSCE is awaiting a reaction from its media watchdog, Harlem Desir, after Sputnik staffers in Estonia were forced to quit their jobs to avoid criminal charges

Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's representative on media freedoms, said in a letter to Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Monday he was closely following the "course of the issue" with the news agency after its journalists were threatened with jail time.

"The state of play w/ @SputnikInt Estonia that @OSCE_RFoM promised to monitor closely is deteriorating.

Journalists have to resign due to direct threat of imprisonment by Estonian authorities. Outrageous line of Estonia contradicts its OSCE commitments. Looking forward to @OSCE_RFoM reaction," the mission tweeted.

Sputnik Estonia staffers had their bank accounts frozen last year and received threats of jail term up to five years from Estonian police, which is erroneously convinced that the news agency is on the EU sanctions list over the Ukraine crisis.

