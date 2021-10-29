UrduPoint.com

Russian Overflights Key To Maintaining, Expanding US Airlines' Global Network -Trade Group

Russian overflights are key to both keeping and enlarging US airlines' global network, Airlines for America, a trade group representing major US air carriers, told Sputnik on Friday

"Russian overflights are key to maintaining and expanding U.S.

airlines' global network," Carter Yang, Managing Director, Industry Communications at A4A, said. "These overflights allow U.S. passenger and cargo carriers to operate efficiently between the U.S. and destinations in Asia, India and the middle East."

American airlines have urged the US government to secure extra Russian overflights for the upcoming winter season, he noted.

