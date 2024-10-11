Open Menu

Russian Overnight Strikes Kill Four In Ukraine's Odesa Region

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Russian overnight strikes kill four in Ukraine's Odesa region

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Russian strikes overnight on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa killed four people, including a teenage girl, and wounded 10 more, the regional governor said on Friday.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's coastal Odesa region throughout the war, hitting cargo ships and grain silos in what Kyiv says is an attempt to destroy its export capacity.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. Four people were killed, including a teenager," the regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on social media.

He said a two-storey building had been destroyed in the attack and that the victims included a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

"Another woman died in hospital from her injuries," Kiper said, adding that 10 people had been wounded.

Video from the scene of the attack distributed by first responders showed emergency workers retrieving bodies from the rubble of the destroyed building by lamplight.

Russian forces have stepped up attacks on southern Ukraine recently, including strikes that have damaged civilian vessels at ports in the Odesa region.

Ukraine was one of the largest exporters of grain in the world before Russia's invasion in February 2022 but repeated attacks on its port and storage facilities have severely curbed its output.

Nine people were killed in Odesa in an attack earlier this week, authorities announced on Friday, updating a previous toll of eight, as part of a string of attacks that the European Union described as a "blatant violation of international law".

Separately, authorities in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, said one person had been killed in the Pokrovsk district, where Russian forces are advancing.

And one person was killed and seven wounded in Russian strikes on the eastern region of Kharkiv over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian police said Friday.

Ukraine has also stepped up aerial attacks on military and energy targets in Russian controlled regions.

A large oil terminal on the occupied Crimean peninsula that Kyiv's forces struck overnight between Sunday and Monday was still on fire five days later at the town of Feodosia, local proxy-Russian authorities said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World Police Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media European Union Oil Died Man Pokrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv February Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

32 minutes ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

2 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

2 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

3 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

3 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

3 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World