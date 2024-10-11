Russian Overnight Strikes Kill Four In Ukraine's Odesa Region
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Russian strikes overnight on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa killed four people, including a teenage girl, and wounded 10 more, the regional governor said on Friday.
Russia has targeted Ukraine's coastal Odesa region throughout the war, hitting cargo ships and grain silos in what Kyiv says is an attempt to destroy its export capacity.
"The enemy attacked the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. Four people were killed, including a teenager," the regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on social media.
He said a two-storey building had been destroyed in the attack and that the victims included a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.
"Another woman died in hospital from her injuries," Kiper said, adding that 10 people had been wounded.
Video from the scene of the attack distributed by first responders showed emergency workers retrieving bodies from the rubble of the destroyed building by lamplight.
Russian forces have stepped up attacks on southern Ukraine recently, including strikes that have damaged civilian vessels at ports in the Odesa region.
Ukraine was one of the largest exporters of grain in the world before Russia's invasion in February 2022 but repeated attacks on its port and storage facilities have severely curbed its output.
Nine people were killed in Odesa in an attack earlier this week, authorities announced on Friday, updating a previous toll of eight, as part of a string of attacks that the European Union described as a "blatant violation of international law".
Separately, authorities in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, said one person had been killed in the Pokrovsk district, where Russian forces are advancing.
And one person was killed and seven wounded in Russian strikes on the eastern region of Kharkiv over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian police said Friday.
Ukraine has also stepped up aerial attacks on military and energy targets in Russian controlled regions.
A large oil terminal on the occupied Crimean peninsula that Kyiv's forces struck overnight between Sunday and Monday was still on fire five days later at the town of Feodosia, local proxy-Russian authorities said.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
President Zardari, Vladimir Putin emphasise strengthening bilateral ties32 minutes ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize42 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker on fire off Germany, crew rescued1 hour ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize1 hour ago
-
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends1 hour ago
-
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends2 hours ago
-
Automaker Stellantis says CEO will retire in 20262 hours ago
-
UK economy rebounds in August in boost to new govt3 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for bolstering int'l cooperation to save under-threat children3 hours ago
-
UK economy rebounds in August in boost to new govt3 hours ago
-
China sends inter-agency working group to Pakistan in response to Oct 6 incident: spokesperson3 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast sees creche boom as women boost workforce4 hours ago