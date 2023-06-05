UrduPoint.com

Russian Pacific Fleet Conducting Drills In Sea Of Japan, Sea Of Okhotsk From June 5-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Russian Pacific Fleet Conducting Drills in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk From June 5-20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Russian Pacific Fleet has begun exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk with the participation of more than 60 warships and support vessels, the press service of the fleet said on Monday.

"In accordance with the plan for training the military command and control bodies of the forces of the Pacific Fleet for 2023, from June 5 to June 20, in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, under the leadership of the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Adm. Viktor Liina, an operational exercise of the fleet's various branches in the far sea zone is being conducted," a statement read.

The statement noted that more than 60 warships and fleet support vessels, about 35 aircraft of naval aviation, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the drills.

Naval tactical groups, together with naval aviation, will train to search for and track enemy submarines and conduct combat training exercises against surface and air targets, the statement said, adding that the organization of air defense will also be worked out.

Related Topics

Russia Okhotsk Japan June From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2023

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.