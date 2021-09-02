UrduPoint.com

Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Exercises In Peter The Great Gulf

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:18 PM

Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Exercises in Peter the Great Gulf

The Russian Pacific Fleet has conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Eastern Military District press office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian Pacific Fleet has conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Eastern Military District press office said on Thursday.

"Guards' missile cruiser Varyag, the flagship of the Pacific Fleet awarded by the Order of Nakhimov, and destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs as part of the naval strike group conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf," the statement read.

The ships' crews were trained to locate and identify enemy targets and their eventual neutralization once they enter the zone of anti-air firing range.

An enemy attack was repulsed without practical shooting, the press office added.

The Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan was recognized as a historic bay in Soviet times which means that the gulf completely belongs to Russia and does not fall under the common navigation rules. The rules define the state border in sea territories as the line lying 12 nautical miles from the coast. The innocent passage principle is also not applicable. The United States does not recognize the gulf as a historic one.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Russia Japan United States Border From

Recent Stories

UNHCR Chief Congratulates Iranian Foreign Minister ..

UNHCR Chief Congratulates Iranian Foreign Minister on Appointment

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan U19 Cricket team warmly received at Pa ..

Afghanistan U19 Cricket team warmly received at Pak-Afghan border Torkham

2 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to PMH Nawabshah

DC pays visit to PMH Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly committee constitutes body to wo ..

National Assembly committee constitutes body to work for evolving consensus on P ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani offered in Kar ..

Funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani offered in Karachi

9 minutes ago
 At Least 27 Media Outlets Stop Operating in Afghan ..

At Least 27 Media Outlets Stop Operating in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.