Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Exercises in Peter the Great Gulf

The Russian Pacific Fleet has conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Eastern Military District press office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian Pacific Fleet has conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Eastern Military District press office said on Thursday.

"Guards' missile cruiser Varyag, the flagship of the Pacific Fleet awarded by the Order of Nakhimov, and destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs as part of the naval strike group conducted air defense exercises in the Peter the Great Gulf," the statement read.

The ships' crews were trained to locate and identify enemy targets and their eventual neutralization once they enter the zone of anti-air firing range.

An enemy attack was repulsed without practical shooting, the press office added.

The Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan was recognized as a historic bay in Soviet times which means that the gulf completely belongs to Russia and does not fall under the common navigation rules. The rules define the state border in sea territories as the line lying 12 nautical miles from the coast. The innocent passage principle is also not applicable. The United States does not recognize the gulf as a historic one.