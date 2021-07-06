UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Pacific Fleet Joins Search Operation For Missing An-26 Aircraft

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Russian Pacific Fleet Joins Search Operation for Missing An-26 Aircraft

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Russian Pacific Fleet joined the search operation for the missing An-26 aircraft in the Kamchatka Territory on Tuesday, spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said.

The plane with 28 people aboard en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana went missing earlier in the day. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that weather conditions at the time of the plane's landing were difficult as fog could be obersved whole mountains were covered with clouds. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to form a special commission under the leadership of the Transport Ministry to clarify the circumstances of the plane's disappearance.

"Units of the troops and forces in the north-east of Russia have joined the search for the An-26 civilian aircraft that disappeared in Kamchatka. At 9.45 (Moscow time) [6:45 GMT], an Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet's aviation flew from the Elizovo airfield to the area of the alleged crash of the aircraft," Voskresensky said.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Moscow Russia Palana From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

15 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

12 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

11 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.