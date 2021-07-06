Russian Pacific Fleet Joins Search Operation for Missing An-26 Aircraft

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Russian Pacific Fleet joined the search operation for the missing An-26 aircraft in the Kamchatka Territory on Tuesday, spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said.

The plane with 28 people aboard en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana went missing earlier in the day. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that weather conditions at the time of the plane's landing were difficult as fog could be obersved whole mountains were covered with clouds. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to form a special commission under the leadership of the Transport Ministry to clarify the circumstances of the plane's disappearance.

"Units of the troops and forces in the north-east of Russia have joined the search for the An-26 civilian aircraft that disappeared in Kamchatka. At 9.45 (Moscow time) [6:45 GMT], an Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet's aviation flew from the Elizovo airfield to the area of the alleged crash of the aircraft," Voskresensky said.