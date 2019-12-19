Russian Pacific Fleet warships that have arrived in South Korea's Busan Port for a visit will be open to local citizens, the fleet's press office said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Pacific Fleet warships that have arrived in South Korea's Busan Port for a visit will be open to local citizens, the fleet's press office said on Thursday.

On December 17, a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships made up of flagship cruiser Varyag, destroyer Admiral Panteleyev and tanker Pecheneg stopped at the port of Busan. Russian sailors paid a visit to the South Korean navy command and the city's civil authorities.

"As part of reciprocal visits, South Korean sailors toured Russian warships, while Russian Pacific Fleet personnel examined vessels of the host country.

Today, Russian ships are expected to be open for visits of local citizens and guests of Busan. Tours of the Pacific Fleet flagship will be organized," the press service said.

Russia's Pacific Fleet detachment will be in Busan through December 21. Russian sailors will participate in friendly sporting events organized by the South Korean side and plan to visit Yongdusan Park, as well as Haedong Yonggungsa, a Buddhist temple in Busan.