VLADIVOSTOK/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 anti-submarine planes have completed a test flight at maximum range during military drills, the Eastern Military District (EMD) said on Thursday.

"During the exercises, the crews used Il-38 anti-submarine jets together with An-12 and An-26 transport planes for reconnaissance activities and to search for various targets at sea," the EDM said, adding that anti-submarine weapons were used during the drills.

Mig-31 fighters escorted the Il-38 planes along the route, the EDM added.