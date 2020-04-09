UrduPoint.com
Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills - Eastern Military District

Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

VLADIVOSTOK/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 anti-submarine planes have completed a test flight at maximum range during military drills, the Eastern Military District (EMD) said on Thursday.

"During the exercises, the crews used Il-38 anti-submarine jets together with An-12 and An-26 transport planes for reconnaissance activities and to search for various targets at sea," the EDM said, adding that anti-submarine weapons were used during the drills.

Mig-31 fighters escorted the Il-38 planes along the route, the EDM added.

