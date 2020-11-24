UrduPoint.com
Russian Pacific Fleet's Vessel Prevents Border Violation By US Navy Destroyer - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Pacific Fleet's Vessel Prevents Border Violation by US Navy Destroyer - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov has stopped a border violation by a destroyer of the US Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Admiral Vinogradov, a large anti-submarine vessel of the Pacific Fleet, stopped a violation of the Russian Federation's state border by the US Navy's destroyer John S. McCain in Peter the Great Gulf," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The US destroyer entered Russia's territorial waters and went 2 kilometers (1.

2 miles) beyond the border line, the ministry added.

"Admiral Vinogradov, which was tracking the US destroyer, warned the foreign vessel, through an international communications channel, of the inadmissibility of such actions and of the potential resorting to ramming for forcing the violator out of the territorial waters," the statement read on.

The US destroyer went into neutral waters immediately after receiving the warning, the ministry added.

