Russian, Palestinian Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Palestinian Authority's top diplomat, Riyad al-Maliki, will meet in Moscow on Wednesday for talks on the Palestinian unity.

The ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of middle Eastern topics as well as ways to step up the involvement of mediators from the Middle Eastern Quartet in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Russia remains committed to the two-state solution as the main prerequisite for a lasting and comprehensive resolution of the decades-old conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed last month.