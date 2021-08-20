(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigation of foreign interference is still awaiting answers from Bundestag and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which it says is increasingly reminiscent of a "well-planned provocation by external forces," Vasily Piskarev, the commission's chairman, said on Friday.

Exactly one year ago, Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight in Siberia. Initially, he was hospitalized in the Russian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing, with doctors suggesting metabolic malfunction as the main cause of his illness. Navalny was then transported to the Charite hospital in Berlin, where the doctors said that he was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, an allegation supported by the German government and the OPCW. The Russian activist was discharged from the hospital in September.

"Even after a year, we do not have a reliable picture of what really happened on August 20, 2020. At the same time, every day there are more and more questions arising regarding the version of the 'poisoning' promoted in the West, on which we have not heard the answers. And there are more and more signs that a year ago we faced a well-planned provocation by external forces," Piskarev was quoted as saying in the commission's Telegram channel.

The commission, he says, has twice appealed to the Bundestag regarding cooperation on the investigation into the Navalny case, with the last appeal dating back to July 19.

In addition, the commission also tried to contact the OPCW over inconsistencies in its report.

"In response, there is still silence and indistinct muttering about 'technical errors' on the part of officials," Piskarev said, adding that these factors bring in more evidence about the West somehow being aware of Navalny's poisoning in advance.

He recalled a statement by the UK-based NGO Amnesty International on the incident with the activist, which was issued several hours after his hospitalization, when nothing was clear yet, referring to unusual foreknowledge of the organization on the matter.

"How did they know [about poisoning] when no one knew what happened yet? Then the press has already started working, unfounded accusations against our country have fallen from all sides. But the answers to the questions about what it really was are still being hidden not in Russia, but abroad, and the more questions arise, the more information noise there is in response and not a word on the merits," Piskarev noted.

The lawmaker stressed that Russia was still awaiting answers from the Bundestag and the chemical watchdog on the matter.

The situation with Navalny, who is currently serving a two and a half year jail term in Russia's Vladimir Region on financial fraud charges, has prompted Western nations to impose sanctions on Moscow for what they claim was the use of the chemical weapon in a murder attempt of the activist. Russia has refuted the allegations.