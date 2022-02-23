Russian Paralympic Delegation Starts Arriving in Beijing - RPC President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The first members of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) delegation have arrived in Beijing, acting president of RPC and head of the Russian delegation at the Paralympics in Beijing, Pavel Rozhkov, told Sputnik.

"The first part of the Russian Paralympic Committee delegation in the amount of eight people arrived in Beijing. They have already received negative COVID-19 test results in China and have begun to work. Before the arrival of the main part of the delegation, RPC specialists will check and prepare the team accommodation, receive cars and equipment from the organizing committee of the Games, prepare the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency medical centers and team headquarters for work in the Paralympic villages," Rozhkov said.

The Paralympic villages in Beijing, Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing will open on February 25, Rozhkov noted, adding that on the same day the first flight with Russian athletes in skiing, snowboarding, and sledge hockey will arrive.

Wheelchair curling, cross-country skiing, and biathlon teams will arrive in Bejing on March 1, Rozhkov added.

The Paralympics will be held from March 4-13.