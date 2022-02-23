UrduPoint.com

Russian Paralympic Delegation Starts Arriving In Beijing - RPC President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Russian Paralympic Delegation Starts Arriving in Beijing - RPC President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The first members of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) delegation have arrived in Beijing, acting president of RPC and head of the Russian delegation at the Paralympics in Beijing, Pavel Rozhkov, told Sputnik.

"The first part of the Russian Paralympic Committee delegation in the amount of eight people arrived in Beijing. They have already received negative COVID-19 test results in China and have begun to work. Before the arrival of the main part of the delegation, RPC specialists will check and prepare the team accommodation, receive cars and equipment from the organizing committee of the Games, prepare the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency medical centers and team headquarters for work in the Paralympic villages," Rozhkov said.

The Paralympic villages in Beijing, Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing will open on February 25, Rozhkov noted, adding that on the same day the first flight with Russian athletes in skiing, snowboarding, and sledge hockey will arrive.

Wheelchair curling, cross-country skiing, and biathlon teams will arrive in Bejing on March 1, Rozhkov added.

The Paralympics will be held from March 4-13.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia China Zhangjiakou Beijing Same February March From

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

17 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

31 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

54 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>