ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it continued airlifting peacekeepers from the paratrooper and special forces units as part of a mission in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"The operation to move paratroopers from the Ulyanovsk paratrooper division and the 45th special forces brigade continues as part of the Russian contingent of CSTO peacekeeping mission to Kazakhstan," the ministry's statement read.

The troops landed at the Almaty and Zhetygen airports near the flashpoint city of Almaty.

Maj.Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the ministry's spokesperson, said Russia would also send paratroopers from the 98th and 31st brigades.