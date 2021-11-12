UrduPoint.com

Russian Paratroopers Complete Airborne Assault Drills In Belarus - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Russian Paratroopers Complete Airborne Assault Drills in Belarus - Defense Ministry

A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces has worked out a practical landing in Belarus, the tsks of the exercise have been completed in full, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces has worked out a practical landing in Belarus, the tsks of the exercise have been completed in full, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces completed the tasks of practical airborne assault on an unfamiliar landing site on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where it also took part in a joint tactical exercise with units of the Belarusian armed forces. The tasks of the exercise were completed in full," the statement says.

It noted that the involved personnel of the Airborne Forces was returning to the point of permanent deployment.

About 250 people were involved in the drills. To ensure the landing, Il-76 aircraft of military transport aviation were used from the take-off airfield in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus SITE From

Recent Stories

PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies ..

PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies involvement: statement

18 seconds ago
 Gujar Khan Police arrests liquor supplier, recover ..

Gujar Khan Police arrests liquor supplier, recovers 84 bottles

21 seconds ago
 Missing Nigerian journalist found dead: police

Missing Nigerian journalist found dead: police

23 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

25 minutes ago
 Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afg ..

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's ..

25 minutes ago
 Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral coope ..

Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral cooperation, Kashmir, Afghanistan d ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.