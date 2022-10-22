UrduPoint.com

Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukraine's Armor Battalion With Macedonian, Slovenian Tanks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 04:20 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a Ukrainian armor battalion equipped with Macedonian and Slovenian tanks, according to footage obtained by Sputnik.

The unique video footage available to Sputnik shows the Russian military inspecting burned-down military equipment right after the battle.

As a result of successful defensive actions in the direction of the city of Kryvyi Rih, one of the units of the Russian Airborne forces completely destroyed the 1st mechanized battalion of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military and T-72 tanks delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the flame and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

