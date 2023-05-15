Russian Paratroopers Repel Counterattack of Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Russian paratroopers repelled an attempted attack by Ukrainian servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

After receiving the combat mission, the paratroopers occupied the area previously taken by the airborne assault detachments and equipped strong points, then the Russian military attacked the enemy with targeted fire, the ministry said on Telegram.