Russian Paratroopers to Conduct Joint Drills With Egyptian Special Forces in Aug - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian paratroopers and Egyptian special forces will conduct joint exercises in August in Ryazan Region, in which soldiers from Belarus will also take part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The fourth joint exercise with the Egyptian Armed Forces, dubbed Defenders of Friendship, will take place in August in Ryazan Region. Belarusian soldiers will also be involved in this exercise," Shoigu said at the ministry's board meeting.

The exercises will involve servicemen of the Russian Airborne Forces and special forces from Egypt and Belarus are involved in these maneuvers, he specified.

The minister said that by the end of this year, the Russian Airborne Forces will have to take part in the Tsentr-2019 strategic command post exercise and Interaction-2019 exercise of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Shoigu also recalled that an airborne tactical group is now taking part in the Slavic Brotherhood-2019 annual joint exercise, which takes place in Serbia.