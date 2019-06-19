UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Paratroopers To Conduct Joint Drills With Egyptian Special Forces In Aug - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:34 PM

Russian Paratroopers to Conduct Joint Drills With Egyptian Special Forces in Aug - Shoigu

Russian paratroopers and Egyptian special forces will conduct joint exercises in August in Ryazan Region, in which soldiers from Belarus will also take part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian paratroopers and Egyptian special forces will conduct joint exercises in August in Ryazan Region, in which soldiers from Belarus will also take part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The fourth joint exercise with the Egyptian Armed Forces, dubbed Defenders of Friendship, will take place in August in Ryazan Region. Belarusian soldiers will also be involved in this exercise," Shoigu said at the ministry's board meeting.

The exercises will involve servicemen of the Russian Airborne Forces and special forces from Egypt and Belarus are involved in these maneuvers, he specified.

The minister said that by the end of this year, the Russian Airborne Forces will have to take part in the Tsentr-2019 strategic command post exercise and Interaction-2019 exercise of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Shoigu also recalled that an airborne tactical group is now taking part in the Slavic Brotherhood-2019 annual joint exercise, which takes place in Serbia.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Ryazan Belarus Serbia August Post From

Recent Stories

10 arrested during raid at gambling den

11 seconds ago

Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to cur ..

13 seconds ago

Contentment & joy is all about service: Prime Mini ..

15 seconds ago

HRCP marks 5th anniversary of Supreme Court's Jill ..

18 seconds ago

Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Le ..

8 minutes ago

South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.