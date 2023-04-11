Close
Russian Parliament Adopts Bill Banning Sales Of Vapes, Liquids To Minors

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a bill banning the sale of vapes, or electronic cigarettes, and their components, including flavored liquids with or without nicotine, to minors.

The bill also imposes a ban on the release into circulation of nicotine-containing liquids with flavors and additives that increase nicotine addiction, and obliges manufacturers to establish minimum price for nicotine-containing products in line with existing regulations.

In addition, the legislation prohibits the sale of vapes at fairs, exhibitions, and through delivery, as well as with the use of vending machines.

Vapes can be sold only in retail stores, but in order to limit children's access to information about such products, their open display and demonstration are also banned by the bill.

