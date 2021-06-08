Russia's lower house decided on Tuesday to rally support of parliamentary assemblies across the world against Ukraine's draft law on the indigenous peoples, which the lawmakers say is aimed at dividing the country's population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's lower house decided on Tuesday to rally support of parliamentary assemblies across the world against Ukraine's draft law on the indigenous peoples, which the lawmakers say is aimed at dividing the country's population.

Last week, Russia's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, described the bill, presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as "cynical and undisguised Nazism." The official instructed the chamber's international affairs committee to raise the issue with international organizations.

Russian lawmakers said they intend to address the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as the parliamentary assemblies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, as well as the Council of Europe, "with an appeal to condemn the attempt made in Ukraine to divide its population into 'indigenous' and 'non-indigenous,' which may have the most serious consequences for the very the existence of Ukraine as a state," the lower house said in a statement.

The bill, presented to the Ukrainian parliament last month, outlines the rights of Ukraine's indigenous peoples. Despite historical facts to the contrary, the draft legislation, which was marked as "urgent," does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.