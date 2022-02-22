UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliament Approves Putin's Deals With Ukraine Separatists

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Russian parliament approves Putin's deals with Ukraine separatists

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's parliament on Tuesday voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin's agreements with east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence and ordered troops to be sent there.

Under the agreements, Russia will be able to send troops, set up military bases and jointly defend the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR).

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted unanimously to approve the deals.

The voting ended in standing applause from MPs.

"This is the only way to protect people, stop the fratricidal war, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and bring peace," the Duma's chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said in comments published on the parliament's website.

The Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, then also ratified the deals with all senators voting in favour.

"This was a long-awaited decision," Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko said after the vote.

"Today's ratification of these agreements opens a new life, new possibilities for the residents of Donetsk and Lugansk," she said.

Putin recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics on Monday, despite repeated Western warnings that this would result in sanctions.

