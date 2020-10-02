UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament Calls On Interested Countries Not To Interfere In Situation In Karabakh

The Russian upper chamber's First Deputy Speaker Andrey Turchak and Deputy Speaker Yury Vorobyov issued on Friday a statement, calling on parliamentarians of all the interested countries to abstain from interference in the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

"We call on parliamentarians of all the interested countries to abstain from any forms of interference in the situation in order to avoid further escalation and internationalization of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, engagement of third countries and forces, and deployment of foreign terrorists and mercenaries to the combat area," Turchak and Vorobyov � who also co-chair Russia's parliamentary commissions for cooperation with Armenian and Azerbaijani legislatures � said.

The lawmakers called� on Armenian and Azerbaijani lawmakers to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, and also indicated readiness to assist the launch of parliamentary negotiations.

