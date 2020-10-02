Russian Parliament Calls on Interested Countries Not to Interfere in Situation in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian upper chamber's First Deputy Speaker Andrey Turchak and Deputy Speaker Yury Vorobyov issued on Friday a statement, calling on parliamentarians of all the interested countries to abstain from interference in the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We call on parliamentarians of all the interested countries to abstain from any forms of interference in the situation in order to avoid further escalation and internationalization of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, engagement of third countries and forces, and deployment of foreign terrorists and mercenaries to the combat area," Turchak and Vorobyov � who also co-chair Russia's parliamentary commissions for cooperation with Armenian and Azerbaijani legislatures � said.

The lawmakers called� on Armenian and Azerbaijani lawmakers to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, and also indicated readiness to assist the launch of parliamentary negotiations.