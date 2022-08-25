Russian Parliament Demands to Stop Supplying Kiev With Arms That Create Risk of Disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Thursday demanded to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons that create a risk of a nuclear catastrophe.

The council also called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to demand from Kiev to stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and other dangerous facilities.

"The Council of the State Duma demands to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons ... that is used to kill and injure people, create the risk of a nuclear catastrophe," the council said in a statement.