Russian Parliament Limits Online Broadcasts Amid Special Operation in Ukraine - Source

The Council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has decided to restrict online broadcasts of plenary sessions due to the special military operation in Ukraine, a Duma source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has decided to restrict online broadcasts of plenary sessions due to the special military operation in Ukraine, a Duma source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"First of all (it is necessary) because a significant part of the meetings' agenda is related to the discussion of measures to support soldiers and officers performing the tasks of the special military operation. And also to the discussion of all issues related to the legislative support of the special operation," the source said.

The source added that the State Duma remains open and all journalists accredited there, almost 1,000 people, can follow the broadcast in the press center.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.