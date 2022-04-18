Russian Parliament May Consider Bill to Abolish Simplified Visa Procedure for EU This Week

The Russian State Duma may consider a bill on the abolition of the simplified procedure for issuing visas to residents of a number of European countries on April 20, first Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov said on Monday

On April 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory visa measures that provides for the abolition of a number of clauses of an agreement on the simplified issuance of visas to EU citizens.

The document will affect official EU delegations and journalists, and will include suspension of visa-free entry into Russia for holders of diplomatic passports of EU countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes financial measures against Russian banks, sanctions in the fields of energy, transport, high technology, and the suspension of visa facilitation agreements for holders of Russian diplomatic and official passports.