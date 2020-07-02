The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, may implement already this month legislative measures to counter Western hackers' interference attempts, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday

"The Federation Council's commission on state sovereignty has registered unprecedented attempts [by Western hackers] to interfere, to target the procedure of the vote on constitutional amendments. The commission is analyzing this. A report will be presented in July, and we will perhaps implement legislative measures," Matviyenko said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.