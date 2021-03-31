UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament OKs Bill Regulating Foreign Involvement In Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The upper house of the Russian parliament approved a bill on Wednesday that will regulate foreign involvement in national education.

The lower house passed amendments to the education law on March 9. They will take effect on June 1.

The legislation will require state-run educational organizations to seek approval of their international contacts from the ministries of science and education or corresponding Federal agencies.

An explanatory note says the bill seeks to stem "negative foreign interference" in education, including attempts to "incite social, racial, national or religious tensions" by providing false information to students.

Parliamentary committees will draw up additional regulations to complement the bill. Upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said lawmakers would ask the scientific and museum community for feedback.

