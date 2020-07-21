The Russian lower house, the State Duma, has adopted in the second reading a bill regulating deals with digital financial assets and banning cryptocurrency as a means of payment in Russia beginning next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, has adopted in the second reading a bill regulating deals with digital financial assets and banning cryptocurrency as a means of payment in Russia beginning next year.

The State Duma is required to hold a total of three readings on any bill. The second reading, often dubbed "the main," is normally when a bill's final draft gets set and ready for a final vote during the third reading. The third reading of the Russian cryptocurrency bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Anatoliy Aksakov, the head of Duma's Committee on Financial Markets, lawmakers during the second reading have erased certain terms from the bill, including those of "token" and "mining."

The bill defines "digital financial assets" as digital rights whose emission, record and circulation are permitted upon registering the relevant data in a designated e-register. These assets can serve as an object of deposit, deals on sale and purchase and conversion to other digital assets, including those emitted under foreign auspices.

At the same time, the bill rejects defining digital financial assets as a means of payment.

The right to operate financial digital assets is being given to Russian banks and stocks inscribed on a special register of Russia's Central Bank.

The latter will also get the authority to determine the eligibility of digital financial assets to be operated by qualified investors or, under certain a value limit, by individuals acting as non-qualified investors.

"Cryptocurrency" is defined by the bill as a collection of electronic data, which is registered in the designated database, that can be used as a means of payment but is not an official unit of account in Russia or any other country. The bill limits the public use of cryptocurrency.

As clarified to Sputnik by Aksakov, the bill recognizes cryptocurrency as a means of payment, investment and savings, but limits its use as a means of payment for goods and services in Russia.

If passed in the final reading, the bill will enable Russian holders of cryptocurrency to seek court intervention in deals involving digital assets only if those assets have been duly registered in the designated database.

Additionally, officials and other individuals who are currently banned by law to hold financial assets abroad will similarly be banned from owning digital financial assets emitted within foreign frameworks.