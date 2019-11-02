UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Parliament Ready To Cooperate With Interior Ministry Against Cybercrime - Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Russian Parliament Ready to Cooperate With Interior Ministry Against Cybercrime - Lawmaker

The upper house of the Russian parliament is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to develop measures against crimes using information technologies (IT), Andrei Klishas, the chairman of the committee on constitutional legislation in the Federation Council, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The upper house of the Russian parliament is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to develop measures against crimes using information technologies (IT), Andrei Klishas, the chairman of the committee on constitutional legislation in the Federation Council, told Sputnik.

The Russian Interior Ministry announced on Friday plans to create new units that would deal with crimes committed in the field of IT.

"We are ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in order to develop measures aimed at intercepting criminal activity committed using advanced technology, including the creation of the necessary legal framework to combat these crimes," Klishas said.

According to the lawmaker, the Federation Council is in favor of the formation of a special unit within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Klishas is known for actively developing internet and information related legislation, most notably pushing the "sovereign Internet" law and fines for spreading fake news, which have sparked much debate but were both passed and signed into law successfully this year.

Related Topics

Internet Interior Ministry Technology Russia Parliament Criminals

Recent Stories

Two sisters commits suicide in Islam Kot

1 minute ago

Volcanic Eruption Occurs on Japan's Southwestern I ..

1 minute ago

Chinese delegation visits Central Cotton Research ..

24 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Opens Extra Office for S ..

24 minutes ago

OSCE Conference on Media Freedom to Discuss Safety ..

24 minutes ago

Doctors, representatives of NGOS underscores need ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.