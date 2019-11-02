Russian Parliament Ready to Cooperate With Interior Ministry Against Cybercrime - Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The upper house of the Russian parliament is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to develop measures against crimes using information technologies (IT), Andrei Klishas, the chairman of the committee on constitutional legislation in the Federation Council, told Sputnik.

The Russian Interior Ministry announced on Friday plans to create new units that would deal with crimes committed in the field of IT.

"We are ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in order to develop measures aimed at intercepting criminal activity committed using advanced technology, including the creation of the necessary legal framework to combat these crimes," Klishas said.

According to the lawmaker, the Federation Council is in favor of the formation of a special unit within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Klishas is known for actively developing internet and information related legislation, most notably pushing the "sovereign Internet" law and fines for spreading fake news, which have sparked much debate but were both passed and signed into law successfully this year.