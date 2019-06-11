Russian Parliament Sees Kazakh Elections as Democratic, Transparent - Upper House Speaker

The delegation of the Russian parliament's upper house, which observed the elections in Kazakhstan, saw them as democratic and transparent, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Tuesday

The snap presidential election in Kazakhstan was held on Sunday. Incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won with 70.96 percent of the vote.

"There was a group of senators from the [Russian] Federation Council in Kazakhstan. The mission of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly observed the election as well. The election was well-prepared, democratic, transparent. Mr. Tokayev won very convincingly," Matviyenko said.

According to Matviyenko, it is very important that, after winning the election, Tokayev announced the continuation of the previous course in foreign and domestic policy, which was previously determined by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"This also applies to the deepening and expansion of ties with Russia, which Kazakhstan considers its strategic partner," the speaker said, adding that this concerns both bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Kazakhstan's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned on March 20 after almost 30 years in office and appointed Tokayev, who used to serve as the chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament, to his post until the snap presidential election.