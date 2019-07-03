UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament Speaker Accepts Invitation To UAE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:45 AM

Russian Parliament Speaker Accepts Invitation to UAE

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, accepted an invitation on Tuesday to visit the United Arab Emirates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, accepted an invitation on Tuesday to visit the United Arab Emirates.

UAE parliamentary speaker Amal Qubaisi extended the invitation during her visit to Moscow timed to an international parliamentary forum.

"The leaders of our countries have done a lot to promote ties between them. So we should do everything in our power to strengthen them, boost trade and understand each other better," Volodin said.

Qubaisi thanked Russia for its contribution in rolling back militant insurgency in Syria. She said the Arab monarchy, which hosts over 250,000 Syrian refugees, backed a political solution to the eight-year-long war.

