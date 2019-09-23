UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament Speaker, Kazakh Counterpart Discuss Cooperation, EAEU Issues

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, held a meeting on Monday with his Kazakh counterpart, Nurlan Nigmatulin, during which they discussed bilateral relations and issues concerning cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, held a meeting on Monday with his Kazakh counterpart, Nurlan Nigmatulin, during which they discussed bilateral relations and issues concerning cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The meeting was held before the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

"Today we discuss issues related to the EAEU. This is to the credit of [the first president of Kazakhstan] Nursultan Nazarbayev, that many processes associated with Eurasian cooperation have gained momentum," Volodin said.

According to him, EAEU members follow arrangements within the bloc thanks to the partnership between them.

"The lack of this approach causes many crises today, first of all, the crisis of relations. The trust of partners in each other is the basis of the Eurasian cooperation. And when important topics are discussed in Europe, but there are double standards and a figure is kept in a pocket, this will not lead to anything good.

In this regard, I would like to emphasize that today for the first time in the framework of the parliamentary dimension there is a huge interest to the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments from the speakers of European parliaments," Volodin noted.

Nigmatulin, on his part, said that Russia was Kazakhstan's most important strategic partner. Regarding the meeting of Eurasian parliaments' speakers, he noted that representatives of more than 60 countries would participate, including 41 at the parliamentary speaker level.

"It means that there is a demand for this format. This format is interesting when it is possible not only to speak out, but also to maintain dialogue. Only dialogue creates trust. Therefore, it is extremely important for us to use the parliamentary dimension, parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen mutual understanding between the countries," Nigmatulin added.

The fourth meeting of the parliament speakers from across Eurasia will start in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan later on Monday.

