Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Russian Parliament to Ask Gov't to Cancel Ban on Import of Coronavirus Tests - Speaker

The upper chamber of the Russian government will ask the government to cancel the ban on the import of the coronavirus tests for business, the speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian government will ask the government to cancel the ban on the import of the coronavirus tests for business, the speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said Tuesday.

"Representatives of the business, large companies, organizations are reaching out to us, They are worried over the existing ban on import of test systems for coronavirus in Russia.

They are asking to lift the ban to buy tests and introduce regular testing for their staff," Matviyenko said.

The speaker added she would ask for a relevant request to be sent to the government.

"Why not let the business import these systems?" the speaker said.

Russia registered 500 new cases in 24 hours, 387 of them in the capital, the national COVID-19 response center said earlier in the day. The total number of cases has reached 2,337.

