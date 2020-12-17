MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament considers calling on the European lawmakers to condemn Latvian authorities for their treatment of Russian-speaking journalists, the State Duma's database showed.

The committee on the foreign affairs of the State Duma has submitted a draft address to European lawmakers for discussion in the lower chamber.

"State Duma members are calling on the parliaments of European countries to condemn Latvia's blatant breaches of its international commitments to freedom of speech and to support the free work of mass media, to stand up against the use of force and censorship as tools of political fight and information warfare," the draft statement said.