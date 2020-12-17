UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Parliament To Call On EU To Condemn Riga's Treatment Of Russian-Speaking Reporters

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Parliament to Call on EU to Condemn Riga's Treatment of Russian-Speaking Reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament considers calling on the European lawmakers to condemn Latvian authorities for their treatment of Russian-speaking journalists, the State Duma's database showed.

The committee on the foreign affairs of the State Duma has submitted a draft address to European lawmakers for discussion in the lower chamber.

"State Duma members are calling on the parliaments of European countries to condemn Latvia's blatant breaches of its international commitments to freedom of speech and to support the free work of mass media, to stand up against the use of force and censorship as tools of political fight and information warfare," the draft statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Latvia Chamber Media

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

54 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

10 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

10 minutes ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

10 minutes ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

10 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.