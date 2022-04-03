UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliament To Debate Criminal Liability For Following Western Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian Parliament to Debate Criminal Liability for Following Western Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russian lawmakers have proposed legal changes that seek to criminalize actions within the country's territory taken in support of Western sanctions, Senator Andrei Klishas said on Sunday.

"I and my State Duma colleagues have finalized a motion to amend the Criminal Code for following the restrictions.

.. and will submit it on Monday. We expect the State Duma to debate it urgently," the senator in charge of the upper house's committee on constitutional legislation wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

10 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

10 hours ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.