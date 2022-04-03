Russian Parliament to Debate Criminal Liability for Following Western Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russian lawmakers have proposed legal changes that seek to criminalize actions within the country's territory taken in support of Western sanctions, Senator Andrei Klishas said on Sunday.

"I and my State Duma colleagues have finalized a motion to amend the Criminal Code for following the restrictions.

.. and will submit it on Monday. We expect the State Duma to debate it urgently," the senator in charge of the upper house's committee on constitutional legislation wrote on Telegram.