Russian Parliament to Discuss Foreign Meddling in Russian Elections - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A working group of a special commission of the upper house of the Russian parliament will discuss on Wednesday attempts to meddle in the country's elections from abroad, the head of the commission told Sputnik.

Several Russian regions will go to polls on September 8 to choose members of the Federal parliament or a local one or mayors. An election for the local Duma will be held in Moscow, in particular.

"We have decided to discuss the meddling attempts we have been seeing ahead of the election on September 8," Andrei Klimov said Tuesday.