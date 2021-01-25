UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament To Draft Law Banning Equation Of Roles Of USSR, Nazi Germany

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended the State Duma to prepare for consideration in the spring session a draft law banning the public equation of the role of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Monday

"To recommend to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation ...

with the participation of the Russian organizing committee 'Victory' to prepare for consideration during the spring session of 2021 a draft federal law on amending the federal law 'On the perpetuation of the Victory of the Soviet people in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War' changes aimed at establishing a ban on public equation of the roles of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany in the World War II," the statement says.

The deadline is July 1, 2021. State Duma Charman Viacheslav Volodin was appointed responsible person.

