UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Parliament To Monitor Probe Into Fatal Car Crash Involving Famous Actor - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:36 PM

Russian Parliament to Monitor Probe Into Fatal Car Crash Involving Famous Actor - Speaker

Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin tasked the parliamentary committee on security and anti-corruption on Tuesday with monitoring the investigation into a fatal drunk driving crash in Moscow involving famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin tasked the parliamentary committee on security and anti-corruption on Tuesday with monitoring the investigation into a fatal drunk driving crash in Moscow involving famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov.

On Monday evening, Efremov drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a Lada car in central Moscow. The Lada driver, an online store courier, was urgently hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury. On Tuesday morning, the man, born in 1963, died. Efremov, who is a merited artist of Russia, has so far been released on his own recognizance. The 56-year-old has a great filmography, starring in such movies as war drama Devyataya Rota, The State Counsellor and The Romanovs: An Imperial Family.

"As for pressure on the investigation, this is unacceptable. Let us ask the committee on security and anti-corruption to take control of this issue. The law is the same for everyone.

Drunk driving is unacceptable. If this leads to the death of a person, the penalty is up to 12 years in prison, whoever is driving," Volodin said at the parliament's plenary session.

The speaker recalled that a year ago, the State Duma passed amendments to toughen penalty for drunk driving. In case of a person's death, one can get from 5 to 12 years in prison. If two or more people die, the punishment is up to 15 years.

Volodin noted that the lawmakers may review the legislation in the future if any flaws emerge.

"But the liability envisaged now is very high," Volodin stressed.

Separately, the head of the State Duma's culture committee urged the artistic community to abstain from "corporate solidarity" in the situation around Efremov and help the family of the victim instead, saying that it is the best thing they can do for their colleague.

As for the actor himself, he should "penitently accept the full punishment," according to Elena Yampolskaya.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia Parliament Driver Car Died Traffic Man Same May Family From Best Jeep

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

55 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.