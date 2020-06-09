Russian Parliament to Monitor Probe Into Fatal Car Crash Involving Famous Actor - Speaker

Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin tasked the parliamentary committee on security and anti-corruption on Tuesday with monitoring the investigation into a fatal drunk driving crash in Moscow involving famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin tasked the parliamentary committee on security and anti-corruption on Tuesday with monitoring the investigation into a fatal drunk driving crash in Moscow involving famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov.

On Monday evening, Efremov drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a Lada car in central Moscow. The Lada driver, an online store courier, was urgently hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury. On Tuesday morning, the man, born in 1963, died. Efremov, who is a merited artist of Russia, has so far been released on his own recognizance. The 56-year-old has a great filmography, starring in such movies as war drama Devyataya Rota, The State Counsellor and The Romanovs: An Imperial Family.

"As for pressure on the investigation, this is unacceptable. Let us ask the committee on security and anti-corruption to take control of this issue. The law is the same for everyone.

Drunk driving is unacceptable. If this leads to the death of a person, the penalty is up to 12 years in prison, whoever is driving," Volodin said at the parliament's plenary session.

The speaker recalled that a year ago, the State Duma passed amendments to toughen penalty for drunk driving. In case of a person's death, one can get from 5 to 12 years in prison. If two or more people die, the punishment is up to 15 years.

Volodin noted that the lawmakers may review the legislation in the future if any flaws emerge.

"But the liability envisaged now is very high," Volodin stressed.

Separately, the head of the State Duma's culture committee urged the artistic community to abstain from "corporate solidarity" in the situation around Efremov and help the family of the victim instead, saying that it is the best thing they can do for their colleague.

As for the actor himself, he should "penitently accept the full punishment," according to Elena Yampolskaya.