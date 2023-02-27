Russian Parliament to Revisit Draft Law Banning 'Childfree Propaganda' Among Children

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

A draft law banning the dissemination of information containing "childfree propaganda" among children was resubmitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Monday

"It is proposed to amend the legislation on the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development by classifying information that promotes the voluntary refusal to have children as information prohibited for dissemination among children," the draft law read.

The law was proposed by State Duma lawmaker Elvira Aitkulova and the State Assembly of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan. The draft bill was initially submitted for consideration in September 2022, but it was not supported by the Russian government then and was sent for revision.

