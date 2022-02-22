Russian Parliament Upper House Ratifies Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation With DPR, LPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Russian Federation Council ratified at a meeting on Tuesday the treaties of friendship and cooperation with the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR).

The treaties were ratified by the Federation Council unanimously, 155 senators voted for this decision, there were no votes against or abstentions.

The treaties will be concluded for a period of 10 years with automatic prolongation for five-year periods.