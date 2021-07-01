UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Parliament Warns Int'l Observers Against Interfering In Russia's Electoral Process

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russian Parliament Warns Int'l Observers Against Interfering in Russia's Electoral Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty warned international observers against using their status for interfering in the electoral process in Russia in September, and also pointed to concerns about the true intentions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) monitors,

"The working group warns observers, including international ones, against using their status to try to interfere in the electoral process. Thus, concerns remain about the true intentions of the OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission. The organization is known for its biased attitude to Russian elections," the commission's working group on monitors said in a statement.

Russia's upper house lawmakers thoroughly studied the report of the OSCE ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission, which "under the guise of the views of the 'interested parties', contains preparations for subsequent attempts to discredit the vote."

The working group also pointed to a "manifold increase" in EU attempts to intervene. According to the lawmakers, the EU strategy on Russia is based on "sanctions pressure and attempts to influence the socio-political situation in our country."

The European Union "intends to continue, under the guise of supporting the so-called civil society, to sponsor certain political forces in Russia and various destructive organizations," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vote Civil Society European Union Chamber Turkish Lira September

Recent Stories

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

21 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.