MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty warned international observers against using their status for interfering in the electoral process in Russia in September, and also pointed to concerns about the true intentions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) monitors,

"The working group warns observers, including international ones, against using their status to try to interfere in the electoral process. Thus, concerns remain about the true intentions of the OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission. The organization is known for its biased attitude to Russian elections," the commission's working group on monitors said in a statement.

Russia's upper house lawmakers thoroughly studied the report of the OSCE ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission, which "under the guise of the views of the 'interested parties', contains preparations for subsequent attempts to discredit the vote."

The working group also pointed to a "manifold increase" in EU attempts to intervene. According to the lawmakers, the EU strategy on Russia is based on "sanctions pressure and attempts to influence the socio-political situation in our country."

The European Union "intends to continue, under the guise of supporting the so-called civil society, to sponsor certain political forces in Russia and various destructive organizations," the statement read on.