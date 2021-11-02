Russian Parliamentarians to Take Part in OSCE PA Session on Wednesday, Thursday - Lawmaker

The Russian parliamentary delegation will take part in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session on November 3-4, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik

In July, the head of the lower house's international committee, Leonid Slutsky, said that the decision on the further presence of Russia in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was planned to be coordinated with the country's top leadership and would be adopted after the fall elections to the State Duma.

"The entire delegation participates in the session of the assembly in the videoconferencing regime, we will also take part in the meeting of the OSCE PA Standing Committee and in the conference on Afghanistan, which will be held within the framework of the session," Dzhabarov said.