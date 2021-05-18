UrduPoint.com
'Russian Parliamentary Commission Draws Attention To 'Strongholds' Of Undesirable NGOs

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

'Russian Parliamentary Commission Draws Attention to 'Strongholds' of Undesirable NGOs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Anti-Russia projects of various organizations recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation are being implemented through their "strongholds" in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber's commission for investigation of foreign interference, Vasily Piskarev, told Sputnik.

"It has been established that organizations recognized by us as undesirable, bypassing the law, are actively implementing projects aimed at Russians through a network of 'strongholds' on the territory of Eastern European states - Poland, Czech Republic; Baltic states - Lithuania, Estonia; and some post-Soviet countries - Georgia, Ukraine," Piskarev said.

He told Sputnik that on Tuesday, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) will consider amendments stipulating criminal liability for participation in foreign courses and seminars organized by unwanted NGOs (non-governmental organizations).

