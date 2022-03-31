UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegram Must Comply With 'Landing Law'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Telegram, as a company registered abroad, must comply with the requirements of the so-called landing law in Russia, the chairman of Commission on Information Policy and Interaction with the Media at the Russian upper house said on Thursday

"Telegram is considered a domestic company but as far as I know, it is not registered in Russia. Therefore, we must understand that although Telegram is not involved in this disgrace that Meta and Instagram (banned in Russia as extremist organizations) are engaged in, it is registered abroad, so the issue of 'landing' is as relevant as for other Western companies that operate or intend to operate in Russia," Aleksey Pushkov said at a committee meeting.

The Federal law on "landing" of foreign IT corporations came into force on January 1, obliging companies to create a branch, a representative office, or establish a legal entity in Russia.

The law on "landing" of foreign IT companies applies to those with daily audience of more than 500,000 Russian users at their information platforms and compels them to open representations to operate in Russia. These Russian offices must fully represent interests of the parent companies and serve as the main channel of interaction with the Russian regulators.

