Russian Parliamentary Commission Says Foreign NGOs Attempted To Discredit State Duma Vote

Russian Parliamentary Commission Says Foreign NGOs Attempted to Discredit State Duma Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been spreading fake information on Russia's parliamentary vote, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber's commission for the investigation of foreign interference, Vasily Piskarev, said.

"There is information about direct (financial) and indirect (methodological materials) foreign support aimed at discrediting the elections. Facts of provocateurs' training abroad for organizing electoral incidents were also recorded," Piskarev wrote on Telegram.

He said his commission has prepared an appeal to the Prosecutor General's Office with a proposal to recognize these NGOs as undesirable on the territory of Russia.

"It was a planned campaign to spread 'tips' and to impose certain preferences on the Russians during the vote. Moreover, during the election campaign, a number of foreign NGOs (more than 20 organizations in total) openly called on Facebook, Twitter and Google not to comply with the orders of the competent authorities and ignore the requirements of Russian legislation on the removal of prohibited content," Piskarev explained.

According to the chairman of the commission for the investigation of foreign interference, Western media have launched a propaganda campaign hostile to Russia to discredit the electoral system in the country long before the State Duma elections.

"The largest number of such publications was recorded in the media of the US, Great Britain, Germany, France and the Czech Republic," Piskarev told journalists on Sunday.

There have also been illegal public calls (in Russian) from abroad to organize cyberattacks on the Russian electronic voting system, Piskarev wrote on Telegram, adding that his commission has prepared an appeal to the competent authorities to take measures to respond to these offenses.

