MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection will submit materials on attempts to interfere in the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments to international organizations for a political evaluation, according to a draft of the report, which is to be released later on Wednesday.

The commission firmly rejects the attempts to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs and "will submit relevant materials to international organizations for a political evaluation of the gross violations of international law," the draft report, seen by Sputnik, read.

The parliamentary commission has taken into consideration the steps that Russian law enforcement bodies have taken to detect violations in the period between January and July, come up with a legal assessment and punish those guilty, the document read on.