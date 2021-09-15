Russian Parliamentary Commission to Discuss Election Meddling Prevention on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty will convene on Thursday to discuss ways to counter interference in the upcoming parliamentary vote in the country, representatives of a media watchdog, the foreign ministry, the central election commission and the prosecutor's office were invited, commission head Andrey Klimov told Sputnik.

From September 17-19, Russians will cast votes to elect the eighth convocation of the lower chamber of the parliament (the State Duma).

"We will hold a commission meeting on Thursday, on the eve of the start of voting in the State Duma elections. The topic is the same: how to counter interference in the elections in the Russian Federation," Klimov said on Wednesday.

"Representatives of (Russian media watchdog) Roskomnadzor, the foreign ministry, the central election commission and the prosecutor's office" were invited to join the meeting, the commission chairman added.

