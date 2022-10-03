UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Committee Okays Ratification Of Accession Agreements Of New Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russian Parliamentary Committee Okays Ratification of Accession Agreements of New Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The committee on constitutional legislation of the upper house of the Russian parliament on Monday gave a nod to the ratification of international treaties with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and recommended that the upper house approve the accession laws.

The Federation Council will consider the laws at a meeting on October 4.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk October

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

10 minutes ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

46 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.