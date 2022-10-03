Russian Parliamentary Committee Okays Ratification of Accession Agreements of New Regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The committee on constitutional legislation of the upper house of the Russian parliament on Monday gave a nod to the ratification of international treaties with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and recommended that the upper house approve the accession laws.

The Federation Council will consider the laws at a meeting on October 4.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia.