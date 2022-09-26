UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Committee Supports Bill Banning LGBT Propaganda - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Russian lower house's committee on legislative activity has supported a bill banning the spread of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, its author, the chairman of the information policy committee Alexander Khinshtein said on Monday

On August 31, Khinstein submitted to government for consideration a bill on administrative responsibility for pedophilia propaganda and for the dissemination of information about non-traditional sexual relations.

"The government committee on legislative activity today officially supported our bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda. My colleagues and I have already worked out all the comments made, that will be taken into account when introducing the initiative to the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament)," Khinshtein said on Telegram.

The bill proposes to distribute fines for LGBT propaganda not only among children and adolescents, but also among adults, while the fines themselves will be increased to 100,000 rubles ($1,736) for people and up to a million rubles for legal entities. There are also fines for LGBT propaganda among minors at the level of up to 200,000 rubles for citizens and up to 2 million rubles for legal entities. The bill also proposes to establish responsibility for pedophilia propaganda with fines of up to 800,000 rubles for citizens and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities.

On July 18, Russian lawmakers submitted a bill proposing a complete ban on the dissemination of information "rejecting family values" and "promoting non-traditional sexual relations," in particular through mass media and films.

